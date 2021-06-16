Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose has been selected to the Lott IMPACT Award Watch List. Rose is heading into his senior season for the Cyclones and looks to add one more piece of recognition to his resume.
The Lott IMPACT Award is given to a defensive player in college football that demonstrates the best character and on-field performance with an equal weight on both. The IMPACT portion of the award name represents the acronym used to assess the players. The letters stand for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity. The award is named after USC legend and NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.
Mike Rose is one of 42 college football players that have been named to the watch list, and he has certainly backed up this nomination. Rose has been a valuable asset to the team since his freshman season, as he opened his career with 75 total tackles.
Although Rose has been a very impactful player for his entire Cyclone career, his most recent season stands out from the rest. He recorded 96 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions. His on-field performance was good enough to land him the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award. One of Rose’s biggest on-field impacts is his availability, starting in 38 consecutive games for Iowa State. Off of the field, Rose has earned back-to-back First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors.
Rose has been an extremely impactful player, and he is projected to have another great season. The Lott IMPACT Award Watch List is certainly something for Rose to be proud of.
