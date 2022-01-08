Mike Rose is headed to the NFL.
The senior linebacker for the Cyclones announced he's declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, ending his Iowa State career as one of the best linebackers in the program's history.
His 41 career tackles for loss is good for second most in program history since 1976 when the stat was first recorded. Rose ends with 321 career tackles, 9.5 sacks, six interceptions and one forced fumble.
Rose was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, becoming only the second Iowa State player ever to win it. Fellow linebacker A.J. Klein was the previous Iowa State recipient in 2011.
Iowa State's 2020 season had plenty of Rose highlights sprinkled throughout.
Rose's 96 tackles was the most on the Cyclones in 2020, as well as most in the Big 12. He also ranked fourth in the Big 12 in tackles per game at 8.0. Rose led the team in tackles in seven of 12 games, including five double-digit outings.
The Brecksville, Ohio, native led Iowa State in quarterback hurries (6) and interceptions (5), and had 10.5 TFL, tying for 11th in the Big 12.
Rose, a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and 2021, led the Big 12 with his five interceptions, tied for third nationally and was the most interceptions by a linebacker in program history.
He was named a First Team All American by The Athletic and Phil Steele in 2020 and ends his Iowa State career tied for the most games started in program history at 49 games.
Rose did not play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 29, with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell citing health as the reason for Rose's absence.
"I think Mike, just really trying to get back to full health and he wasn't there yet," Campbell said Dec. 29 to reporters. "The situation for Michael was the best interest for him to kind of get himself back to full strength as he's got some opportunities coming down the road."
In his final season as a Cyclone, Rose tallied 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
