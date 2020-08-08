According to The Stadium's Brett McMurphy, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) is set the first NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference to cancel its college football season.
Huge news: Mid-American cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. MAC took a huge financial hit when Power 5’s cut nonconference games & intends to try & play in spring, sources said #RIPMACtion https://t.co/V8F488nrF0— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2020
The MAC will try to play football in the spring according to McMurphy.
Iowa State was scheduled to play the Ball State Cardinals from the MAC on Sept. 12.
Saturday's news comes a day after the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) announced its football season is being moved to the spring.
The news also comes after the FCS Playoffs were being postponed to the spring.
Iowa State was scheduled to play the South Dakota Coyotes, a member of the MVFC on Sept. 5.
Iowa State and the rest of the Big 12 Conference (who are on the FBS level) are planning on playing football in the fall, playing nine conference games one non-conference game.
With South Dakota, Ball State and UNLV (as well as previously scheduled Iowa), not playing their non-conference schedules, Iowa State is now left with no non-conference opponents in the 2020 football season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.