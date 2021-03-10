Junior Michelle Schlossmacher Smith is heading down to Lexington, Kentucky, as she represents Iowa State in the 2021 NCAA Zone Diving Championship on March 11-13.
Schlossmacher Smith will compete in the one-meter dive, three-meter dive and the platform dive.
The meet starts with the one-meter dive which will occur with the three-meter dive to follow as competition will conclude on the platform dive on the meet final day. The best 18 divers from all prelims will proceed onward to the finals, with all prelim events beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day.
Schlossmacher Smith recently became a three-time finalist at the Big 12 Championship while tallying all those zone-qualifying in each of those events.
Schlossmacher Smith also took down all her previous personal records for the second consecutive season.
