In a surprising move, former Iowa State men’s basketball player Michael Jacobson has been signed to the Seattle Seahawks from the NFL to try to make the roster at the tight end position.
Jacobson certainly has the body to play football, as he stands at 6-foot-9-inches and 240 pounds, but it will be difficult for him to earn a spot in a deep tight end room. The Seahawks currently have seven tight ends on the roster, including Will Dissly and Gerald Everett.
Jacobson was not the only former college basketball player the Seahawks were interested in, as Jibri Blount, who formerly played at Cleveland State and North Carolina Central, also made a visit to the team’s training camp.
During his high school days, Jacobson played football and basketball for Waukee High School but ended up deciding to play basketball at Nebraska. Jacobson received interest to play college football, however, as he earned a scholarship offer to play football at Iowa State. After spending two years with Nebraska, Jacobson spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Cyclones. He averaged 9.5 points per game and 5.9 rebounds. Jacobson went on to play one season in the Ukranian SuperLeague.
The Seattle Seahawks and Head Coach Pete Carroll hope Jacobson’s tremendous upside based off of size and athleticism can pay off.
