After day one of the Iowa State Classic on Friday, there are a number of personal records for the Cyclones in a variety of events.
Sophomore transfer Jason Gomez once again stole the headlines for Iowa State. Gomez competed in the 1,000-meter run and finished with a time of 2:19.11.
With this time, Gomez now holds the fastest time in the 1,000-meter run in Iowa State history. In addition, Gomez is now No. 3 all time in collegiate history.
However, Festus Lagat would go on to win the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:18.98. Lagat, running unattached, broke the meet record set back in 2016.
Senior Vlad Pavlenko also had an outstanding performance competing unattached for the Cyclones.
The two-time All-American set a new personal best in the weight throw by over a foot. Pavlenko's best throw of the day was marked at 73-4.5.
Finally, for the women, senior Abby Caldwell set a new personal record running unattached for Iowa State. Caldwell finished ninth overall in the race with a time of 16:23.93.
