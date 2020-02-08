The Iowa State Track and Field squad closed out another action-packed weekend in bold fashion, with Saturday being highlighted by one very special run. The Cyclones had 10 athletes competing in seven events across the board and in two different meets.
Starting off at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Iowa State women were highlighted by the sophomore tandem of Zakiyah Amos and Katarina Vlahovic. In the 600m run, Amos produced another strong outing for the Cyclones, taking home the top spot in a time of 1:32.97. For Vlahvoic, it was another week and yet another personal best in the 60m Hurdles, as she finished second overall in a time of 8.33 seconds behind Barton County Community College sophomore Yoveinny Mota. Today's performance is the Vlahovic's fifth straight week of breaking her personal best in the event, and today's time moves her up to fourth on the Cyclones' all-time leaderboard.
Over on the men's side, sophomores Nate Kennedy and Charlie Johnson finished eighth and 10th overall respectively in the 600m run, with times of 1:21.44 and 1:22.24. The pair also teamed up with fellow sophomore Gage Clay and freshman Joven Nelson to help the Cyclones finish fourth behind the host school Nebraska in the 4x400m relay. The quartet finished in a time of 3:15.79.
In the field events, senior high jumper Cody Durbin placed tenth overall in the event. His best jump on Saturday was 2.00m, which is seven centimeters off of his personal record of 2.07 meters.
The event of the day was senior All-American Edwin Kurgat's much anticipated participation at the Millrose Games in New York City. The competition is widely regarded as highly prestigious and is the oldest indoor track and field meet, having been held every year since 1914.
Kurgat ran in the Dr. Sander Men's 3000m race, going up against a field that included former NCAA Cross Country Champion Justyn Knight, former Cyclone All-American and Olympian Hillary Bor and 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist in the 10,000 meters, Paul Tanui. As he has done all season so far, Kurgat continued to show strong form by breaking his third school record of the year.
The Eldoret, Kenya, native stayed with the rest of the pack from the start of the race, and ended up finishing in fifth behind Bor with a time of 7:49.19. Kurgat's performance broke former All-American Raf Wyns' time of 7:49.83 from 1986. The time is now also the 3rd best in the country this season.
Earlier this season, Kurgat already broke the Cyclone 5,000m indoor record in Boston (13:24.04), and at last week's Indiana Relays, he teamed up with fellow seniors Festus Lagat and Roshon Roomes as well as sophomore Cebastian Gentil to break the school record in the distance medley relay with a time of 9:28:22.
Iowa State will continue its season by hosting its second meet of the season, the Cyclone Classic, next Friday and Saturday. The meet will be hosted at Lied Recreation Center.
