After coming off a trio of meets across the country last weekend in which multiple personal and school records were set, the Iowa State Track and Field Program will be back in action again. The Cyclones are set to compete at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational at the University of Nebraska, while All-American distance runner Edwin Kurgat will run at the prestigious Millrose Games in New York.
Starting off with the Husker Invitational, the Cyclones will be sending 13 athletes in nine different events across the board. For the Cyclone women, junior Jalaiya Bartley will represent Iowa State in the triple jump. Bartley competed at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock, Texas, last Saturday, where she placed 23rd overall in the same event with a best jump of 5.33 meters.
In the women's weight throw, all eyes will be on sophomore Antonella Creazzolla for the Cyclones. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela, native also threw for ISU in last week's Texas Tech Invitational, where she finished sixth overall in the "B" division with a throw of 8.29 meters.
On the track, the Cyclone women will have runners competing in sprinting and middle distance events. In the 600m run, sophomore Zakiyah Amos and junior Laurel Hoogensen will compete for the Cyclones. Amos placed 13th overall in the 400m dash at the Texas Tech Invite last Friday, with her time of 55.36 seconds being not only a personal best, but also good enough for the sixth fastest time in Iowa State history. Hoogensen last competed in the 600 yard run, running a time 1:26.44 to finish fourth overall behind Amos, who took the top spot in another personal record.
In the 60m hurdles, the sophomore tandem of Katarina Vlahovic and Kaylyn Hall will compete on behalf of the Cyclones. The Canadian pair also competed last weekend when they ran the 60m hurdles at the Texas Tech Invite. At the meet, Vlahovic recorded her fifth personal best time of the indoor season in the preliminaries, when she ran a time of 8.35 seconds to qualify for the semifinals. While she didn't progress to the final, her PR is now the fourth best in program history. Hill finished with a time of 8.52 seconds in her prelim heat.
Over in the men's high jump, the Cyclones will be represented by senior Cody Durbin. The Ida Grove, Iowa, native last competed for Iowa State Texas in the Tech Invite where he recorded a best jump of 1.94 meters, which was good enough to tie for the 10th spot overall.
Wrapping up the field events for Iowa State will be the tandem of redshirt freshman Joseph Ryan and sophomore Jonathan Gannon in the weight throw. The pair of throwers last competed at the Cyclone Open two weeks ago when they finished seventh and eighth respectively in this event behind senior All-American Vlad Pavlenko, who competed "unattached".
Much similar to the women's squad, the Cyclone men will also be looking to runners in the 600m run and 60m hurdles. In the 600m, the Cyclones will be looking to the sophomore pair of Nate Kennedy and Charlie Johnson. Both athletes ran as part of the Cyclones' 4x400m squad who finished 13th overall with a time of 3:13.61. Johnson and Kennedy will join their relay teammates sophomore Gage Clay and freshman Joven Nelson to run the relay again on Saturday.
Rounding out the Cyclone lineup for the Husker Invite will be the hurdling pair of senior Mason Weh and freshman Jack Garber. Both sprinters ran at Lubbock last Saturday where Weh progressed all the way to the final. The Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, native produced a best run of 7.89 seconds in his semifinal heat, before finishing fifth in 7.93 seconds behind Florida State junior Trey Cunningham. Garber placed 26th overall in the preliminaries with a time of 8.55 seconds.
The final athlete competing for Iowa State this weekend will be distance runner Edwin Kurgat at the Millrose Games in New York City, which is widely considered the most prestigious indoor track and field meet in the world.
The senior All-American last competed for the Cyclones at last weekend's Indiana Relays, where along with Festus Lagat, Roshon Roomes and Cebastian Gentil set a new school record in the distance medley relay. Kurgat anchored the Cyclones to the victory, running his mile-long leg in less than four minutes, faster than his personal record in the stand-alone 1 mile race.
Kurgat has already been having a strong final season as a Cyclone, breaking the ISU record for the indoor 5,000m in December at the Boston University Invite, and in November, capped off an undefeated campaign on the cross country course to lead the Cyclones to a fourth place team finish at the NCAA Championships. He became the first Cyclone since Jonah Koech in 1990 to take the top prize at the national meet.
In New York, Kurgat will run in a loaded field in the Dr. Sander Men's 3000m. Others in that field will be 2016 Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui, who placed second in the Men's 10,000m in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and former Syracuse distance runner Justyn Knight, who won the 2017 NCAA Cross Country Individual Title.
The Frank Sevigne Invitational will start on Feb. 7 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, with field events set to start at 4:30 p.m. Friday and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Running events will commence at 6 p.m. Friday and resume at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Dr. Sander Men's 3000m will take place at the historic Fort Washington Avenue Armory in New York, with the gun set to go off at approximately 3:56 p.m. EST. The race will be broadcasted on NBC.
