It will be a homecoming of sorts for the Iowa State Track and Field, as it is set to host their second home meet of the 2020 season.
The Cyclones will be hosting the Iowa State Classic this Friday and Saturday at Lied Recreation Athletic Center, welcoming in some of the best athletes from across the country. Iowa State will be represented by a multitude of athletes across tons of events.
Starting off with the Cyclone women, one of the athletes to watch on the track will be sophomore sprinter and hurdler Katarina Vlahovic. The Canadian has been on a streak lately, as last week marked the fifth consecutive meet in which she broke her personal best for the 60m hurdles when she ran 8.33 seconds in the final of the Texas Tech Invite.
She will be joined in this event by fellow teammate Kaylyn Hall, who will also be running in the 200m dash. In the 600 yard run, the Cyclones will be represented by sophomore Zakiyah Amos.
The Kansas City native has also been showing consistent form as of late. She last took home the top spot in the 600m at the Texas Tech Invitational, finishing in a time of 1:32.97.
In the 1 mile run, Iowa State will be looking to senior Larkin Chapman to represent them. Chapman last competed at the UW Invitational in Seattle, where she shattered her personal best in the event, winning her heat in a time of 4:43.16.
The performance was good enough to place her in the eighth spot on Iowa State's all time list in the 1 mile. Chapman will be joined by fellow distance runners Gwynne Wright, Brina Kraft and Norah Korir. In the 3000m run, Iowa State will be represented by another group of cross country runners, led by senior Abby Caldwell.
The Waverly, Iowa, native also broke her personal best in this event at the UW Invite, finishing in a time of 9:28.77. Joining Caldwell will be freshmen Madelynn Hill and Grace Dickel, and junior Winrose Chesang.
In the 5000m, the Cyclones will be looking to junior Cailie Logue to lead the charge. The former Kansas high school cross country and track champion last ran for the Cyclones in Seattle, where she finished 3rd in her heat of the 3000m run.
In the field events, the Cyclone women will be represented by Keiara Williams in both the shot put and weight throw. Williams has thrown personal bests in both events this season, with attempts of 47 feet 1.75 inches in the shot put and 57 feet and 0.75 inches in the weight throw.
In the long and triple jumps, junior Jalaiya Bartley will compete on behalf of Iowa State, last placing 23rd in the long jump at the Texas Tech Invite.
On the men's side, the race to watch will be the 800m run. The event will feature the senior trio of Festus Lagat, Roshon Roomes and Daniel Nixon. The three middle-distance runners last competed together at the Cyclone Open in mid-January, where they ran all ran personal bests good enough to not only shake up the ISU record book, but current national bests as well.
In the 1 mile run, Edwin Kurgat will be having a relatively light meet. The senior All-American broke the Cyclone record for the indoor 3000m at the Millrose Games in New York last week, finishing fifth behind former Cyclone Hillary Bor in a time of 7:49.19. Kurgat will be joined by cross country teammates Chad Johnson and Thomas Pollard.
In the 3000m, senior Addison Dehaven will compete as an "unattached" athlete, and last completed at the Cyclone Open, when he finished first in the mile with a time of 4:10.88.
Joining Dehaven will be sophomore Jeffrey Pedersen and freshman Gable Sieperda, both of whom have also not been in competition since the Cyclone Open.
In the 60m hurdles, the Cyclones will rely on the tandem of senior Mason Weh and freshman Jack Garber. The pair ran at last week's Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska, where neither of them progressed through to the final.
In the field events, the Cyclone men will compete in three different events: the high jump, shot put and weight throw.
The pair of sophomore Miles Rupiper and senior Cody Durbin will jump for the Cyclones, while the effort in the shot put will be represented by freshman Kevin Saskon and senior Zach Timm. Closing out with the weight throw, Iowa State will be led by freshman Joseph Ryan and sophomore Jonathan Gannon.
The Iowa State Classic will begin at noon on Friday with the men's long jump, with the first session running until 3:20 p.m. The meet will resume with the second session at 6 p.m.
