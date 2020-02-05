It was never really close between Iowa State and No. 13 West Virginia Wednesday night in Morgantown, West Virginia, thanks to rushed offense, sloppy play and unforced errors by the Cyclones.
West Virginia took down Iowa State 76-61 to drop Iowa State to 2-7 in Big 12 play.
The Cyclones found themselves down 41-27 at the break, with nine turnovers and just 10 made field goals. West Virginia scored 15 of its 41 first half points off of Cyclone turnovers thanks to its effective half court press defense. Iowa State finished the night with 14 turnovers.
West Virginia continued to stay undefeated at home this season thanks to its dominant post presence and rebounding advantage. West Virginia racked up a 34-24 advantage in points in the paint Wednesday. They also out-rebounded the Cyclones 46-28. West Virginia also had a decisive 19-3 edge in second chance points thanks to its effective rebounding.
Rasir Bolton provided the biggest impact on offense for Iowa State, lighting it up from deep once again, finishing his night with a team-leading 18 points and 3-6 shooting from three.
Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points respectively, along with five steals. The sophomore from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, had just three assists against the Mountaineers.
Iowa State returns home to play host to Kansas State on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum.
