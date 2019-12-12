Iowa State lost to Iowa on Thursday at Hilton Coliseum by a score of 84-68.
The Cyclones were playing from behind the whole game as the Hawkeyes jumped out to a early double-digit lead. Luka Garza led the way in the first half for the Hawkeyes with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds.
Iowa only shot 38.5 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three, but it was enough to give them a 39-24 halftime lead. Iowa State shot 34.4 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from three. Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was the lone bright spot for Iowa State in the first half with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting as well as three rebounds and one assist.
Bohannon signs his shoes and leaves them on the court pic.twitter.com/CPuOCwXxLU— Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) December 13, 2019
The second half wasn't as one sided, but an early Cyclone run was quickly erased as the Hawkeyes stepped up their offensive game in the second half. Iowa took its largest lead of the day in the second half with a 25-point cushion, but the Cyclones went on another run to cut that lead down in the waning minutes.
Iowa State got some production from wing Terrence Lewis in the second half while Halliburton continued to lead the team, ending with a 10-for-17 shooting night for 22 points.
Iowa shoved off a late rally from the Cyclones to take the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series over Iowa State for the first time in Hilton Coliseum since 2001.
