For one of the worst road records in program history, Iowa State lost Saturday against Kansas State 79-63 and fell to 0-11 on the road.
A neutral site win is the only win the Cyclones have away from Hilton, and even that came to a bubble team in Alabama.
Saturday would've been the easiest chance for the Cyclones to end the road drought, but Iowa State was forced to play without two of its best players and sustained injuries and foul-outs throughout the course of the game.
Xavier Sneed's big day
Iowa State was never close to Kansas State in the game, and most of that was thanks to the Wildcats' Xavier Sneed.
Sneed had 31 points in the game with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Sneed put these numbers up on 10-21 shooting, 4-11 from three and 7-8 from the charity stripe.
What was even more impressive was his first half.
Sneed outscored the Cyclones in the first half, putting up 26 all by himself while the Cyclones only had 23.
Sneed was more efficient in the first half with a stat line of 8-11 shooting, 4-7 from three and 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Iowa State as a team only made six shots in the first half and shot 25 percent from the field. Sneed contributed to Iowa State's sloppy offense with two steals and a block in the first half alone.
Seniors lose touch
Just one game removed from a senior night featuring redshirt senior Prentiss Nixon's best game of the season and a return to the court for redshirt senior Michael Jacobson after injuring his ankle in game, the Cyclones couldn't get much production from the two seniors.
Nixon had the worse game, with his 3-12 shooting not being salvaged by anything else he did. Four rebounds, an assist and three steals weren't enough to offset the team-leading five turnovers.
In 28 minutes of play, Nixon was a -23 on the floor, as he served as one of the primary ball handlers with Rasir Bolton and Tyrese Haliburton out.
Jacobson was also 3-12 from the field, but he tacked on some rebounding help with 11 boards, including four on the offensive glass.
The seniors finished an up-and-down regular season on a low note Saturday with the Big 12 tournament looming.
Losing players left and right
Before the game, Bolton was ruled out with concussion-like symptoms, starting a domino effect of injuries and fouling out.
Nixon, during his poor performance, injured his ankle during play, causing Iowa State to take him out for the rest of the game. He played only 28 minutes.
Two other players — both of them guards — were also taken out of the game.
Freshman Tre Jackson and junior Terrence Lewis both fouled out, which made for some unusual minutes, including 38 minutes in his first career start for Caleb Grill, despite a lackluster 2-7, five-point day.
It also paved the way for minutes for walk-on Nate Jenkins, who hasn't played for the team in meaningful minutes all season but played 11 against the Wildcats.
Lewis was a key injury, as the junior — along with Solomon Young — was the only scoring consistency for Iowa State. Lewis had 11 points on just five shots (4-5), as his 20 minutes of play only resulted in a -1 in the plus/minus category.
