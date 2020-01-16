Iowa State lost by 13 points on Wednesday in a game that was put out of reach just a couple minutes into the second half.
No. 2 Baylor took care of every run that Iowa State managed and really swallowed any offensive push from the Cyclones. Coach Steve Prohm's group kept it close through one half, but the second half is where the Bears found their stride and the Cyclones couldn't keep up.
Iowa State has a tough schedule ahead and looking completely overmatched against two of the best teams in the country does not bode well for Prohm and company.
Haliburton quiet for big games
Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton has been far and away the best player for Iowa State this season, but in the two games where the Cyclones needed it most, Haliburton was nowhere to be found.
Haliburton wasn't himself against Baylor — so much so that it wasn't until the game was fully out of reach when he scored his second basket of the game.
The sophomore played all 40 minutes and while he racked up nine assists and eight rebounds, his scoring was shut down.
Haliburton went 2-12 from the field and 2-9 from three-point range and he never found himself at the line to make up for it. The catastrophic shooting day led to only six points and with the rest of the team slumping as well, the Cyclones were only able to muster 55 points with no one in double figures.
Haliburton's poor performance was reminiscent of the Kansas game where the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, native was even worse as he totaled only five points on 2-7 shooting with a pedestrian five assists and three rebounds.
Tre Jackson commits costly foul
At the end of the first half, despite an ugly offensive performance from the Cyclones, Iowa State was trailing by two as the Bears had only three seconds remaining before the buzzer signaled the end of the half.
Baylor's Davion Mitchell received the inbound pass and dribbled past half court with Jackson close behind. With a second remaining, Mitchell pulled up to fire, and Jackson, who was close behind, couldn't stop his momentum in time to keep from bumping into Mitchell while he was landing.
The bump cost the Cyclones three free throws — which were all converted — before the half and took the wind out of the sails from Prohm's group.
Mitchell and Butler show up where it counts
Baylor is led by the aforementioned Mitchell as well as Jared Butler — a guard that plays a wing role.
The two combined for 36 of Baylor's 68 points while also being the only two on the team to hit any three-point shots.
Mitchell and Butler were 5-12 from distance while the rest of the team misfired on all eight attempts.
Butler played well in his 29 minutes with 19 points, but it was Mitchell's 17 that really made the difference for the Bears.
Mitchell was instrumental in stopping runs for the Cyclones while also hitting big time shots, getting to the free throw line and gutting the hope from Cyclone fans.
The sophomore has been solid for the Bears since transferring from Auburn and sitting out last season. Mitchell is averaging 10.1 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting and 35.2 percent from three.
Iowa State will face a tough schedule ahead as they continue on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech.
