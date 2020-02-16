Everything flipped around Saturday when the Cyclones played the Longhorns.
Iowa State came out firing against Texas and after losing by 29 to Oklahoma, the Cyclones flipped the script and demolished the Longhorns 81-52.
Aided by stellar performances from its post players, Iowa State cruised to victory in front of familiar faces.
Cyclone legends sit front row
Two of Iowa State’s most influential athletes in recent years came to watch Iowa State’s annihilation of Texas on Saturday.
Green Bay Packer's wide receiver Allen Lazard and Indiana Pacer guard Naz Mitrou-Long paid Hilton Coliseum and the struggling Cyclones a visit. They were met with a long ovation during an announcement before the game started.
Allen Lazard and Naz Mitrou-Long are sitting courtside for today's game. #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/IQISR0L1r7— Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) February 15, 2020
Mitrou-Long called the court his home for five years, ending his career in the 2016-17 season with 15.1 points on 47.3 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three that year.
Lazard racked up records and accolades in his time with the Cyclones as he is the career record holder for receiving yards and receptions as a Cyclone at 3,360 and 241, respectively.
Defense downs the Longhorns
Texas was without one of its key assets Saturday that may have played a part in the poor shooting performance, but the Cyclones were active on the defensive end of the court and were able to swallow up attempt to move the ball inside.
Iowa State totaled six blocks while holding the Longhorns to 29.3 percent (17-58) shooting on the day and 25 percent (5-20) from three.
It was the lowest shooting percentage allowed by the Cyclones all year — just days after giving up a solid 47.7 percent to Oklahoma.
The defensive prowess was led by sophomore guard Rasir Bolton and redshirt junior forward Solomon Young. Bolton earned two steals and a block while Young had the inverse of that, getting two blocks and a steal.
The Cyclones will look to take that defensive pressure into next game with one of the top teams in the nation waiting for them in Kansas.
Consistent throughout the game
Iowa State hasn’t been able to string a full game together with the clearest evidence of that coming Wednesday when Oklahoma pulverized the Cyclones starting in the second half.
It all changed against Texas as the Cyclones shot 56.5 percent in the first half and 57.7 percent in the second half, giving them a game total of 57.1 percent.
The first half was kept closer by the Longhorns as they went on a small run to end it and keep the game at least somewhat in check, but Iowa State continued the hot shooting while Texas fell below 30 percent from the floor.
Iowa State’s shooting percentage was helped along by the 8-9 shooting day from redshirt senior forward Michael Jacobson as well as the 4-5 that was put forth by Young. The post presence was able to open up the outside game and give the Cyclones open looks which they took advantage of.
Redshirt senior guard Prentiss Nixon had a solid shooting night — above his average — with a 5-11 line and Bolton went an efficient 4-7.
Coupled with a 19-25 performance from the free-throw line and a 40 percent day from three, the Cyclones had everything working in their most lopsided conference win of the season.
