What started as a Senior Night celebration turned into another home loss.
Iowa State would play its final home game of the season on Tuesday against the West Virginia Mountaineers for Senior Night.
West Virginia would end up taking the win over the Cyclones by the final of 77-71.
One of the two Iowa State seniors, Jacobson, had his name all over the game from the early going. The redshirt senior led the Cyclones in points and had the second most rebounds of any Cyclone at the half.
Jacobson would lead the Cyclones with nine points, two rebounds and one block at the break. No other Cyclone had more than seven at the half.
The first half end in fitting fashion — a West Virginia basket in the paint off another Iowa State defensive miscommunication. Sean McNeil would grab a West Virginia miss and chuck it inside with a quick pass to Derek Culver, who waited uncontested for an easy layup to put West Virginia up 44-31 after the first 20 minutes.
West Virginia found itself with a 19-16 rebounding advantage, as well as a 24-16 edge in points in the paint after the first half.
Iowa State would start the second half on a much different tune, taking control on offense and defense out of the locker room.
Iowa State started the half 3-3 from the field and 3-3 from the foul line, forcing three turnovers on a 9-0 run in the first two and half minutes of the second half. The Cyclones would lock down on defense, not allowing West Virginia to score until 12:57 left in the second half.
Jacobson would leave the game for a brief period after a leg injury with 17 minutes left in the second half, forcing him to the locker room. He would return and finish his final home game with nine points on 3-7 shooting and 3-3 from the free-throw-line.
The Cyclones held the Mountaineers to 7-25 (28 percent) shooting in the second half, including 1-6 from three with seven turnovers.
It wasn't just Jacobson that made his mark throughout the course of the game, as Nixon found himself scoring at a high rate. Nixon got his shot going in an unexpected way in the second half: from three point range. Nixon hit 5-7 from three for the game.
Coming in, Nixon was shooting 2-14 from deep in his last three games.
The Colorado State transfer ended his final home game as a Cyclone with 19 points on 7-12 shooting, 16 of which came in the second half.
Rasir Bolton stepped up as well on the scoring end, finishing with 21 points on 5-11 shooting. The sophomore's high scoring output came in large part to the 10-11 shooting at the foul line.
The Cyclones have one last regular game on the schedule, a road matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas. Tip off is at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
