Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton was named as the Big 12 newcomer of the week on Monday.
The sophomore is playing his first season with the Cyclones after transferring from Penn State prior to the season. Bolton averaged 18 points in the two contests, half of which came on free throws. Bolton converted 18 of 21 free throw attempts against University of Missouri Kansas City and Seton Hall.
Rasir Bolton ➡️ Big 12 Newcomer of the Week1️⃣8️⃣ PPG5️⃣ RPG8️⃣5️⃣.7️⃣ FT%🔗 https://t.co/v5UxQ0QxRp pic.twitter.com/ZXVez8jUD9— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 9, 2019
Iowa State went 2-0 this week thanks in no small part to Bolton, who shot 8-19 from the field in the two games.
Bolton accepted a waiver at the start of the season that granted him clearance to play for the Cyclones this year despite playing for the Nittany Lions the year before.
