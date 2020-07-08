Former Iowa State men's basketball player DeAndre Kane's team the Overseas Elite will play their first game of The Basketball Tournament against Armored Athlete.
The game will take place 3 p.m. Central Standard Time on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The game is available to watch on ESPN.
After #15 seed Armored Athlete defeated #18 seed Power of the Paw in Round 1 98-91 Sunday, they move on to the Round of 16 to play #2 seed Overseas Elite.
Overseas Elite will look to contain John Roberson, who had 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting against Power of the Paw and Scott Machado, who put up 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting.
With the #1 seed Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alumni team) falling to #16 House of 'Paign (Illinois alumni team) 68-76 Wednesday in the Round of 16, this now leaves Kane's team as the highest seed in the tournament.
The winner of the game will advance to quarterfinals Saturday and face either the winner of Thursday's game between #23 seed Herd That (Marshall alumni team) and the #7 seed The Money Team.
Overseas Elite is 29-1 since joining the tournament in 2015, with its lone loss coming last year versus Carmen's Crew. Overseas Elite has won four out of the last six championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.