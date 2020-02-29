Iowa State lost Saturday to Oklahoma State by a score of 73-61 and turnovers proved to be costly.
The Cyclones were forced into 12 turnovers in the first half as the team struggled to find consistency on the offensive end.
The shooting percentages weren't too bad with a 41.7 overall percentage, 28.6 percent from three and the Cyclones connected on all seven free-throw attempts they got.
Sophomore guard Rasir Bolton led the way with 14 points on 4-7 shooting, 1-3 from distance and a perfect 5-5 from the line. Bolton looked more like a point guard, but he was leaned on heavily to carry the workload.
Head Coach Steve Prohm took him out for a minute, but in the two possessions he was out, redshirt senior guard Prentiss Nixon gave the ball away giving the Cowboys more possessions on offense.
Bolton would only sit for that minute as the sophomore played 19 and watched as his team went down 36-29 heading into halftime.
The second half went even worse for Iowa State. The Cyclones would cut down on the turnovers, but the defensive lapses piled up and gave Oklahoma State a path to victory.
Bolton ended with 16 points on 5-12 shooting with six rebounds and three assists, but he also had four turnovers.
The other ball handlers — Nixon and freshman Tre Jackson — had poor performances as well. Nixon matched Bolton's four turnovers while also totaling 3-8 shooting and only seven points.
Jackson was held scoreless until the last possession after a career high game against TCU. Jackson was 1-4 from beyond the arc.
The loss in momentum cost the Cyclones on Saturday as the season winds down and the conference tournament approaches.
