Iowa State men's basketball received more scheduling shakeups with its home game against Texas on Thursday being postponed due to inclement weather, according to a release from the Big 12 Conference on Monday.
Iowa State's next game is on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and at home against Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
