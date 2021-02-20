The losing continued for Iowa State when it welcomed the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, with the Sooners taking out the Cyclones for a 66-56 win.
With the loss, Iowa State picks up its 13th Big 12 loss this season, while the Sooners improve to 9-4 in Big 12 play.
Iowa State didn't come out with the offensive production it had in its first matchup with the Sooners on Feb. 6.
The Cyclones shot 39 percent from the field (11-28) and 13 percent on 3-pointers (1-8) in the first half in Hilton Coliseum, a far cry from its 57 percent from deep in the first meeting in Norman, Oklahoma.
Foul trouble also hurt the Cyclones, with the team committing 10 personal fouls in the half, while having 11 made baskets.
Meanwhile, the Sooners shot 50 percent from the field (14-28) and went to the free throw line 13 times.
Oklahoma walked into halftime up 41-25, leading by as much as 21 in the first half.
Iowa State didn't let the Sooners run them over in the second half, instead, the Cyclones opened the half on a 16-4 run and cut the lead to a four-point game with 12 minutes left. And then it became a one point Sooners' lead. And then it was an Iowa State lead for a short time.
The two teams traded blows the rest of the way, including Iowa State sophomore Tre Jackson making two timely 3-pointers to keep the Cyclones within striking distance.
Oklahoma would cash in back-to-back 3-pointers and go back to a double-digit lead at 61-50 with just under four minutes remaining.
The lead wouldn't change again and Oklahoma would go on to survive the potential upset in Ames.
Rasir Bolton led the team in scoring with 14 points on 6-16 shooting. Solomon Young would finish with 12 points of his own, along with Coleman-Lands who put 13 points.
Iowa State returns to play on Tuesday against No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas.
