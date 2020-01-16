Part of Iowa State's schedule for next season has just released as the Cyclones are slated to appear in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida over Thanksgiving Weekend next season.
No.8⃣ranked @OregonMBB, @GatorsMBK @IlliniMBB, @CycloneMBB headline #EmeraldCoastClassic Nov. 27-29#BasketballOnTheBeach😎🏖️🌴🌊https://t.co/hR6EiIWc9L pic.twitter.com/OQeNyncvx8— EmeraldCoastClassic (@EmeraldCClassic) January 16, 2020
Iowa State will join Florida, Oregon and Illinois in the tournament — an affair in which the Cyclones won in 2015.
Iowa State competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis this season in the Bahamas over the same time period, but next season they'll head to Florida to take on the tough field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.