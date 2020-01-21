Tuesday night's matchup between two teams at the bottom of the Big 12 standings was a back and forth battle until the very end.
But in the end, Iowa State (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) took down the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-9, 0-6 Big 12) 89-82.
Breaking with their norm, the Cyclones started the game off hot from three and stayed hot all game long.
Iowa State started 3-3 from three point range with Rasir Bolton knocking all of Iowa State's first nine points in the game. Tyrese Haliburton made it 4-4 from three with a triple of his own.
The Cyclones shot 11-24 from three, a vast improvement from shooting 3-22 from three against Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Cowboys took the lead twice in the first half after trailing by as much as 11 during the first half, but two late threes by Haliburton gave Iowa State the 37-35 advantage at the break.
Bolton's hot start continued for much of the first half and beyond, scoring all of his 12 first half points off his four three-point makes. Bolton finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Bolton finished 4-6 from deep.
Solomon Young had his best game of the season and possibly of his career, setting a new career-high with his 27 points on shooting. It is the redshirt junior's seventh game this season in double figures.
Young also had a season-high nine rebounds in the win.
Haliburton also joined Bolton in the three-point barrage, as the sophomore shot 6-9 from three, with his six makes tying a career-high. Haliburton finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Iowa State heads back on the road to face No. 16 Auburn in its respective matchup for the Big 12/Sec Challenge. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.
