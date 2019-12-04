Iowa State defeated the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) on Wednesday 79-61 despite giving up multiple big runs thanks to a dominating last few minutes of play.
UMKC hung with the Cyclones all through the first half — even taking the lead for a bit — but the Cyclones played well in the final few minutes to take the lead back and go into the intermission with a 37-31 cushion.
In the first half, senior forward Michael Jacobson and sophomore guard Tyrese Halliburton combined for a large portion of the teams scoring with the former going for 15 points on 6-6 shooting.
The second half was much like the first. Iowa State was up early but midway through the period, UMKC cut the lead down with a small run in which the Cyclone offense seemed to lose its touch.
Iowa State jumped out of it again though and found themselves with a win that wasn't indicative of the flow of the game.
Jacobson, Rasir Bolton and Halliburton led all scorers with 19 points on 8-9 shooting for Jacobson and 7-12 shooting for Haliburton. Bolton shot 4-8 from the floor, but had 19 points stemming from a 10-11 day from the Charity stripe. All 19 of Bolton's points came in the second half
The Cyclones face a rematch with No. 16 Seton Hall on Sunday at 8 p.m.
