After an opening round loss to Michigan, Iowa State joined Alabama on the loser's side of the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket Thursday night in its second round matchup.
This time around, Iowa State was on top.
The Cyclones beat Alabama 104-89.
Once again, Iowa State got a solid performance from Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Haliburton also found success beyond the arc—shooting 4-7 against the Crimson Tide.
Haliburton wasn't the only Cyclone to find three-point success, as the team shot 50 percent from three point range — a dramatic increase from its opening round 23 percent. Iowa State finished 14-28 from deep.
Rasir Bolton shot 4-5 from three in the first half and finished with 22 points and three assists.
The Cyclones got three more double-digit efforts from Prentiss Nixon, George Conditt IV and Michael Jacobson.
Nixon finished with 15 points, while Jacobson and Conditt each collected 11 points.
While Iowa State walked away with a 15-point victory, John Petty made it difficult for the Cyclones all night.
The junior guard dropped 34 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Petty's effort wasn't enough in the end, as only one other Alabama player got into double digits.
Iowa State will play the winner of Southern Mississippi and No. 13 Seton Hall to decide who will place fifth in the Battle 4 Atlantis Friday night.
