What began as a barn-burner between the Cyclones and No. 3 Jayhawks would end up being another blowout loss for the Cyclones.
Iowa State started off hot but was blown out once again by No. 3 Kansas by the final of 91-71.
Iowa State wasted no time getting its offense going, coming out of the gates on a 9-3 run that forced Kansas Head Coach Bill Self to call his first timeout less than three minutes into the action.
The early run was sparked thanks to outside shooting from Tre Jackson and Prentiss Nixon, who combined to shoot 5-7 from three in the first half.
Three-point shots would continue to rain for the Cyclones in the first half, ending the first half shooting 9-12 (75 percent) from beyond the arc. Iowa State had its shots falling from all over the floor — walking into the locker room shooting 15-27 (55.6 percent) from the field.
The nine 3-point makes are Iowa State's most in the first half in Big 12 play since it shot 9-18 from deep against West Virginia in 2017.
But even with the record explosion on offense, Iowa State found itself down 50-40 at halftime. The 10-point margin fell in favor of Kansas at the break thanks to another show of physical play in the post by the Jayhawks. Kansas showed it had a clear size advantage inside, outscoring the Cyclones 24-4 in points in the paint.
Kansas ended the night with a 38-20 edge in points in the paint.
Iowa State would end up leaving its red-hot shooting in the first half.
After starting the second half just 4-10 from the field, the Cyclones made their first 3-point basket of the half. The minimal success would virtually end right there and then.
The Cyclones shot 12-36 from the field and 2-11 from three in the second half, while the Jayhawks shot 51.9 percent from the floor in the second half.
Devon Dotson of the Jayhawks scored a career high 29 points on 11-14 shooting. Dotson connected on a career-high six 3-pointers.
Nixon finished his night with a team-leading 20 points, his most points in an Iowa State uniform. Nixon would add five turnovers and two rebounds to his 36 minutes on the floor.
Michael Jacobson had the second most points on the team with 13 points. The redshirt senior knocked down two 3-pointers on the night as well.
Iowa State returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
