Iowa State needed a win in a big way heading into Hilton Coliseum on Saturday. To the tune of 81-68, the Cyclones got exactly what they were looking for against Oklahoma.
In the first half, Iowa State was losing 14-10. The Cyclones scored 10 unanswered points and would keep the foot on the gas for the rest of the half. Iowa State led 42-25 at the break.
At the break, sophomore guard Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 11 on 5-7 shooting. Coming off the bench, forward Terrence Lewis added 10 points of his own to join Bolton in double figures for the half.
The end of the half saw sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton bury a long buzzer beater capping off one of the best halves of the year for coach Steve Prohm's group.
The second half was pretty much the same story with Oklahoma making a couple runs towards the end to make it look closer than it seemed. Haliburton and Bolton led the charge and ended with 15 and 23 points respectively.
Bolton's 23 came on 10-17 shooting and he also notched six assists on the day.
Sophomore forward George Conditt made his first start of the season and added eight points on 3-6 shooting along with four rebounds.
Iowa State improves to 8-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference while the Sooners fall to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
