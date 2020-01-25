Iowa State returned to the road for its Big 12/Sec Challenge matchup against No.16 Auburn, for what would prove to be a battle of the three-point shot for most of the afternoon.
Iowa State fell to 9-10 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play as it lost to No.16 Auburn 80-76.
The three-point shot was the story of the first half for both teams, a much different story than what the Cyclones got in the first half against Oklahoma State.
Iowa State started 0-7 from deep until Zion Griffin connected on a triple. Iowa State went 4-17 from three in the first half while Auburn lit up the basket from three going 9-20 from beyond the arc. The Cyclones would finish 7-27 from deep against the Tigers.
Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones in the first half with eight points each, with Nixon going 2-3 from three. Bolton got in foul trouble in the first half, with three fouls before the buzzer sounded at the break.
Bolton would finish with a team-leading 23 points, including 9-10 from the free throw line. Nixon would end with eight points after shooting 0-3 in the second half.
Auburn took 42-32 halftime lead into the locker room and had a comfortable lead for much of the second half until the Cyclones began to go back to its game-plan against Oklahoma State.
Auburn came out of the half on a 8-2 run in the first two minutes of the second half, now choosing to drive toward the basket and force the Cyclones into fouls.
Iowa State would then go on multiple scoring runs after feeding the ball in the post to Terrence Lewis and Solomon Young. Lewis provided nine second half points to cut it to seven at one point. Lewis would finish with 12 points, four of which came from the free throw line.
Iowa State found success once it went to the basket, going to foul line 19 times, much more of an impact than its four attempts from the line in the first half.
Auburn would shoot just 1-8 from three in the second half, but went to the free throw line 18 times.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 12 points on 4-7 shooting. Haliburton knocked down two of his five three pointers and had three assists.
Iowa State will return back to Hilton as it hosts the No. 1 team in the country when Baylor comes to town at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
