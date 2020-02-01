The Texas Longhorns stole a win on Saturday afternoon against Iowa State by a score of 72-68.
Iowa State and Texas went down to the wire but a late run sparked a comeback win for the Longhorns.
The first half was neck and neck. Iowa State fell behind early, but a run in the back end of the half brought it back and gave Iowa State the lead heading into the break.
At halftime, sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with nine points, four assists and three rebounds. Iowa State was able to spread the wealth pretty well, resulting in a solid first game half coming off the bench for redshirt junior guard Prentiss Nixon.
Nixon was replaced by freshman guard Tre Jackson in the starting lineup . Nixon sforedfive in the half while Jackson added six of his own on a couple three-pointers.
The second half featured Rasir Bolton for Iowa State. Bolton had only one point in the first half. Bolton scored 13 points in the second half.
Bolton would go on to miss two key layups towards the end of the game after Texas took the lead and the Longhorns never looked back.
The Longhorns would seal it with a steal and a subsequent dunk on the other end.
Haliburton ended with only five assists, and five rebounds to go along with his 14 points despite a strong first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.