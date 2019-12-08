After losing at the hands of the Seton Hall Pirates 84-76 in the fifth place matchup of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 29, Iowa State would get another chance Sunday night to take down the Pirates — this time on its own floor.
Iowa State got its revenge and defeated No.16 Seton Hall 76-66.
The first half was ugly for the Cyclones, as the team combined to go 11-35 in the first half. Despite the struggles, Iowa State carried a 28-26 lead into halftime.
The second half was an improvement for the Cyclones, as the team came out of the half on a 4-0 run. The Cyclones shot a much improved 12-25 from the floor in the second half.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with his 17 points. He also had six rebounds and five assists.
George Conditt IV provided a big boost off the bench against Seton Hall with 15 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Rasir Bolton also found double-figures, with the Penn State transfer putting up 17 points of his own.
The Cyclones are off until they welcome the University of Iowa to Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 12 in the annual Iowa Corn CyHawk game.
