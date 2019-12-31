Iowa State lost in a shocker on Tuesday to the 1-9 Florida A&M in Hilton Coliseum by a score of 70-68.
The loss comes right before conference play starts against TCU and the Cyclones were without their best player in sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton was kept out as a precaution due to a tweaked wrist and it hurt the Cyclones on Tuesday.
The Rattlers sunk a late shot to give them the lead against the Cyclones at 69-68 and later added a free throw to give them the upset win of 70-68.
The Cyclones were led by sophomore guard Rasir Bolton who had his best game of the year as he tallied 29 points on 10-17 shooting, 4-4 from three and 5-5 from the line.
Despite Bolton's performance, Iowa State lost thanks to a solid performance on the other side.
The Rattlers' Rod Melton had 20 points in the game including the decisive shot towards the end that gave Florida A&M the lead. Melton did this on 9-13 shooting, 2-3 from three and 1-1 from the free throw line.
D.J. Jones added 16 points of his own for Florida A&M on 7-10 shooting.
The Cyclones kept Halliburton out of this game likely due to a precaution and it cost them as they lost against one of the easier teams they'll play on their schedule.
