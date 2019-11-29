The fifth-place matchup in the Battle 4 Atlantis took place Friday night between No. 13 Seton Hall and Iowa State.
Iowa State fell to No. 13 Seton Hall 84-76 and finished sixth in the tournament.
The Cyclones found themselves leading the Pirates by one point at the half but in the end, the No. 13 team in the country roared back and beat the Cyclones.
Iowa State was led by two familiar faces who made impacts in each of the Cyclone's games in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Sophomore's Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton were the two leading scorers for the Cyclones Friday night, with Haliburton finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists.
Bolton was the Cyclone's leading scorer with 20 points and 4 rebounds.
Prentiss Nixon was the only other Cyclone to finish in double-figures with his 15 points.
Seton Hall used its big-men to get the job done, with Sandro Mamukelashvili—a 6"11 forward for the Pirates—finished with 18 points and six rebounds. The other big man for the Pirates, Quincy Mcknight, finished his night with 12 points and five assists.
Myles Powell, the Pirate's leading scorer on the night, had 24 points. Powell shot 4-10 from three point range.
Iowa State's two prominent big men, Michael Jacobson and Solomon Young were
Young had six points on 3-7 shooting while Jacobson finished with no points on just two attempts.
Iowa State finishes in sixth place in the field and will return to action in Ames to take on Kansas City on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
