The end of a three game stretch against the worst teams in the Big 12 would meet its end Saturday for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders would end it in blowout fashion.
Texas Tech took care of business and dominated Iowa State by the final of 87-57.
While Texas Tech may have entered Saturday's matchup with Iowa State in the midst of struggles, after falling out of its top-25 heights after losing 73-70 to Oklahoma State and clawing out a win by 7 by Kansas State, the Red Raiders took care of business against the Cyclones in a decided win.
And they wasted no time imposing their will on the Cyclones.
Texas Tech shot 72 percent from the field (18-25) and 62.5 percent (5-8) from three in the first half, both of which were season-high percentages for the Red Raiders in the first half.
The second half didn't get any easier for the Cyclones, with Texas Tech continuing to impose its will in the paint on second chance points and in the rebounding margin. Texas Tech beat Iowa State in 14-13 second chance points and 44-22 in points in the paint.
The Cyclones ended shooting 36 percent from the field, including 30 percent in the second half.
In the losing effort, Solomon Young led the Cyclones with 16 points on a perfect shooting 5-5 from the field and 6-6 from the foul line. The junior forward also collected five rebounds in his productive night.
Rasir Bolton finished his night with 13 points respectively along with four turnovers.
In his 40 minutes of action, Prentiss Nixon scored nine points on 4-15 shooting from the field and 1-6 from three point range.
Iowa State will stay in Ames for its next game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
