The Cyclones beat TCU 65-59 Tuesday in what would turn out to be a revenge game for the Cyclones after an 81-79 overtime loss earlier in the year to the Horned Frogs.
The first half was one of the most successful halves for Iowa State this season. Forward Solomon Young had an efficient 16 points on 6-8 shooting with three rebounds and two blocks.
Guard Tre Jackson was on fire from outside the arc as he went 4-6 in the half from that range with all 12 of his points coming from outside. He also had two rebounds and three assists.
Head Coach Steve Prohm's group was as active on the defensive end. Iowa State only allowed 25 points in the first half with TCU only sporting a 33.3 (9-27) percent shooting percentage. No one on the Horned Frogs earned over six first-half points.
The second half went the other way as TCU took out the entire Cyclone lead and even took its own lead at times.
With 55 seconds remaining, Iowa State and TCU were locked at 59-59 and the last minute proved to be the difference for the Cyclones.
Iowa State scored six unanswered points to secure a win over the Horned Frogs. Guard Rasir Bolton made the free throws to put the Cyclones up and then Boltons and Jackson made two more free throws each to seal it.
