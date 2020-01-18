Iowa State lost again on Saturday by another big margin — this time it was a 72-52 loss to Texas Tech.
The story of the game was Iowa State's tough offensive performance, which was aided by a tough Red Raider defense. The Cyclones couldn't get anything going.
Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points on 5-12 shooting, but Haliburton was held to only two assists and four rebounds and he also committed three turnovers.
Only forward Michael Jacobson was also in double figures for the Cyclones — scoring 10 points on 4-8 shooting.
Texas Tech relied on the scoring of Kyler Edwards who scored 22 points on 6-9 shooting including 5-6 from three and 5-6 from the line.
The Red Raiders also were backed by the 17 point performance of Davide Moretti who also went 6-9 shooting including 3-6 from three and 2-2 from the line.
The Cyclones offensive performance — or lack thereof — is what dominated the game and the Red Raiders defense stuffed any offensive runs that the Cyclones mounted.
This is the fourth ranked team this season that Iowa State has lost to and it is now 1-4 in those games. The previous were Baylor, Kansas and Seton Hall. Seton Hall also accounted for the Cyclones' win.
Iowa State drops to 8-9 and 1-4 in the conference as it gets ready to take on Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum.
