Iowa State began the Battle 4 Atlantis with a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday but fell short despite a late comeback.
In the end, Iowa State fell to Michigan 83-76.
The Cyclones three-point issues reared itself once gain, particularly in the first half as the Cyclones shot 2-10 from three. Iowa State ended the game 5-21 from beyond the arc.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Cyclones with a career-high 25 points. Haliburton also had nine rebounds and five assists.
Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon contributed on the offensive end as well.
Young shot 5-9 from the floor and ended with 12 points. Nixon ended with 14 points and five assists.
Zavier Simpson had 10 points and 13 assists to continue his hot start to his season for Michigan.
David Dejulius also proved to be a challenge for the Cyclones, as the sophomore guard dropped 14 points on the Cyclones.
Iowa State will play the loser of Game Two between No. 6 North Carolina and Alabama Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.