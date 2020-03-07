It was a worst case scenario in every way for Iowa State in its 79-63 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.
Before the game even began, Iowa State's leading scorer, Rasir Bolton, didn't dress due to concussion-like symptoms after a fall he took against West Virginia on Tuesday. Freshman Caleb Grill would take the place of Bolton and make his first career start.
The bad news wouldn't stop once it was time for game action.
Iowa State struggled to get anything working on offense in the first half, shooting 6-24 and 0-9 from deep. Iowa State also amassed eight turnovers to go with the shooting struggles. The six made field goals are the fewest in the first half of all of Iowa State's Big 12 contest this season.
Solomon Young was the only Cyclone in double figures at the end of the first half with 11 points on 3-3 shooting and 5-7 from the free-throw-line. Young would end with a team leading 17 points.
The Cyclones were down 41-23 after the first half, outscored by Kansas State's Xavier Sneed alone.
Sneed scored 26 at the half for Kansas State on 8-11 shooting and 4-7 from three point range. Sneed would end his productive day with a career high 31 points.
The second half didn't get much easier for the Cyclones.
Iowa State saw Terrence Lewis and Tre Jackson foul out along with Prentiss Nixon leaving the game with a left ankle injury on a tough fall after a layup attempt. Lewis would finish his day with 11 points on 4-5 shooting good for second on the team.
Iowa State will head to Kansas City Wednesday to take on Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.