The Iowa State women's basketball team released its non-conference schedule for 2021-22 season on Monday, which features eight home games.
Iowa State's schedule begins with the first out of four home games against Omaha on Nov. 9, South Dakota State on Nov. 15, and Southern on Nov. 21.
The first road game in the season comes on Nov. 18, when Iowa State travels to Des Moines to face Drake.
Iowa State then heads to Florida to play in the Gulf Coast Classic (Nov. 26-28), with an opening round matchup against Charlotte.
Following the Gulf Coast Classic, Iowa State heads to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face LSU on Dec. 2, before returning to face Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game on Dec. 5.
The Cyclones non-conference slate rounds out with home Sunday matchups on Dec. 12 against Northern Iowa and Dec. 19 against Prairie View A&M.
Iowa State's exhibition games comes against Wisconsin-River Falls on Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.