In the first round of the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Nov 27, the Iowa State Cyclones will face the defending Pac 12 champions, the Oregon Ducks.
The matchup was announced in a press release on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Nov 27 and the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
After facing Oregon on Nov 27, Iowa State will face either Illinois or Florida on Nov 29 at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., depending on if Iowa State wins its game against Oregon.
The Cyclones played in the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic and won the tournament. Monte Morris earned the tournament Most Valuable Player award.
