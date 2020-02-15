A 29-point loss, losing the best player and a tough overall stretch were all avenged Saturday in a dominant 81-52 win for Iowa State over Texas.
The Cyclones led all the way through the first half with redshirt junior forward Solomon Young leading the way from the start.
Young had 14 first-half points on 4-5 shooting and 6-6 from the free-throw line in only 14 minutes.
Iowa State shot a scalding 56.5 percent from the floor and added 10 from the line on only 13 attempts. Redshirt senior Michael Jacobson had a solid half after some quiet conference games as well.
Jacobson added 10 points of his own on 4-5 shooting and had the only Iowa State three-pointer of the half. With the contributions from Young and Jacobson, the Cyclones entered the half with a 37-26 lead.
The floodgates opened in the second half. Iowa State paired strong defense with equally strong offense and buried the Longhorns for a lopsided 81-52 win.
Jacobson continued his solid day and would end up with a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Rasir Bolton and redshirt senior guard Prentiss Nixon came alive in the second half for the Cyclones and finished their days with 10 and 17 points, respectively.
Iowa State won't get much of a break as it travels to Lawrence Kansas for a date with No. 3 Kansas at 8 p.m. on Monday.
