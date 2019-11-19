The Battle 4 Atlantis began Tuesday night as Iowa State welcomed Southern Mississippi to Hilton Coliseum before the Cyclones travel to the Bahamas next Wednesday.
Iowa State began the tournament on a good note, beating Southern Miss 73-45.
While the Cyclones walked with a victory, shooting struggles carried over from Iowa State's last win over Northern Illinois. In its win over the Huskies, Iowa State shot 3-25 from three point range.
The struggles from beyond the arc didn't go away, as Iowa State shot 5-22 including 2-10 in the first half.
Solomon Young led the Cyclones in scoring with 14 points and also grabbed six rebounds
Prentiss Nixon and Tyrese Haliburton finished their nights right behind Young—as Haliburton scored 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Nixon scored 13, grabbed three rebounds and hit two of Iowa State's five three pointers.
Scoring from behind the arc proved to be an issue for the Cyclones but defense certainly wasn't.
Southern Miss shot 0-16 from three and turned the ball over 16 times.
Iowa State returns to the court on Nov. 27 in the Bahamas against Michigan.
