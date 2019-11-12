Iowa State beat Northern Illinois on Tuesday by a score of 70-52.
The Huskies had an answer for the Cyclones' offense in the first half holding them to only 31 points.
In the first half neither team could get anything going, but Iowa State was out rebounded and out shot in terms of percentage but the Cyclones still kept the Huskies at an arm's length.
The second half was a different story as the Cyclones started the half on a 24-6 run. The Huskies couldn't score for a long run and the Cyclones capitalized to open up the game.
Iowa State's leading scorers were forward Solomon Young with 15, and guard Rasir Bolton with 17.
The Huskies' Eugene German shot 27 shots all by himself but only netted 8 of those leading to an inefficient day.
The Huskies were shut down in every facet in the second half leading to inefficient shooting all around.
Northern Illinois connected on only six shots in the entire half and the Huskies turned the ball over 11 times.
Iowa State's offensive performance left something to be desired as the Cyclones shot 3-25 from three-point range.
The Cyclones didn't get much production from Tyrese Haliburton as the sophomore guard only had four points on 2-9 shooting. He also added six assists and four rebounds.
Iowa State will play again next Tuesday against Southern Mississippi at 7 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.