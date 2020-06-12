The 2020 Georges Niang Charity Golf Outing has been moved to a new date of August 31 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.
The benefit supports Friendship Ark Homes and Community Services.
"Friendship Ark celebrates the uniqueness of adults with intellectual disabilities by providing homes and community services," Friendship Ark said in the announcement. "We help our core members reach their fullest potential through faith, family and friendship."
Niang will be joined in the event by John Walters, voice of the Cyclones and emcee of the event, and event chairs Lyndsey Fennelly and Betsy Waite.
Fennelly is a former Iowa State women's basketball player and wife of Iowa State women's basketball Assistant Coach Billy Fennelly. She has also been hosting summer basketball training sessions this week and will have a few more sessions coming up.
Nothing to hide. Everything to learn. Join me this summer, on court, as we take our games to new heights! Spots are filling fast and I can’t wait to share the court with Athletes soon! pic.twitter.com/h7n6MOkD4b— Lyndsey Fennelly (@LyndseyFennelly) June 9, 2020
Other unannounced celebrities and friends are also set to attend the charity golf outing to help raise money for Friendship Ark.
The registration fee is $250 per person with a max of 25 teams of four people.
The fee includes prizes, 18 holes of golf, a golf cart and an autographed team picture with Niang and admission to social hour.
Social hour will follow the golf and includes food and live and silent auctions.
Budget Golf has partnered with the event to give out exclusive gifts and prizes to golfers.
I do not think Georges will be at this event - The NBA season is scheduled to go until late in the year.
