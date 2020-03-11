Iowa State will play in front of fans Wednesday in its first game of the Big 12 Tournament as the Big 12 will allow fans to attend the tournament despite the emerging COVID-19 concerns around the country.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby just said the plan is still for fans to be allowed into the basketball tournaments, but there could be further discussion yet today.— Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) March 11, 2020
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the plan is to allow fans into the tournament according to Travis Hines of the Ames Tribune. Further discussion will be in place to determine what will happen after the first day of play.
Iowa State is playing at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oklahoma State in the first game of the tournament with both teams looking to advance to another day with the game being played in front of the usual number of fans
