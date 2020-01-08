Iowa State 7-6 (0-1 Big 12) began the start of its tough stretch of ranked opponents against No.3 Kansas 11-2 (1-0 Big 12) in Hilton Coliseum Wednesday night.
The tough schedule began as advertised for Iowa State Wednesday night.
Having lost its last two games, including falling to TCU on the road in overtime 81-79 to begin conference play, the Cyclones were in need of a bounce-back against the Jayhawks.
They got no such thing Wednesday night.
The Cyclones were blown out by the Jayhawks, dropping its third game in a row.
The matchup between the Cyclones and Jayhawks Wednesday night featured the Big 12's two leading scorers in Devon Dotson (18.4 ppg) and Tyrese Haliburton (17.7 ppg).
While Dotson and Haliburton were close to one another in terms of scoring average, each had very different nights.
Haliburton was 0-3 with three turnovers in the first half, while Dotson had 11 points on 4-8 shooting in the first half.
Haliburton ended his night with a season-low 5 points. Dotson led all scorers with his 20 points. Dotson also collected five rebounds and three steals.
Iowa State was led by Rasir Bolton's 12 points. Michael Jacobson was the only other Cyclone in double digits with his 10 points.
Iowa State returns to action on Saturday against Oklahoma in Hilton Coliseum at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.