It wasn't a pretty game to start, but the Baylor Bears (13-1, 4-0 Big 12) used a great second half on offense to take a win over the Cyclones.
The Cyclones fell 68-55 to the Big 12-leading Baylor Bears.
Defense was the common thread that Steve Prohm and his team knew would be the key in this matchup and the first half began as advertised.
For much of the first half, the Bears and Cyclones were trading blows. Both teams combined to shoot 20-57 in the first half, including 4-21 from three point range.
Haliburton struggled in the first half, shooting 1-6 from the floor and 1-4 from three. He also added two turnovers to his first half box score.
Haliburton finished his night 2-12 from the floor with four turnovers.
Leading 30-25 at the half, Baylor wasted no time pulling away from Iowa State to begin the second half.
The Bears came out on an 8-0 run, hitting two three pointers, one more than it hit during the whole first half.
Baylor turned it on from the field in the second half, with three point shots and rebounds falling the Bears' way.
Baylor went 4-5 from three, shooting 15-33 from the floor in the second half.
The Cyclones had no one in double figures, with Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon scoring nine points each.
Iowa State will continue its road trip on Saturday against No. 22 Texas Tech at 3 p.m.
