Iowa State men's basketball picked up another guard from the transfer portal on Saturday, except this time it was a familiar face.
Caleb Grill, a member of Steve Prohm and Iowa State's 2019 recruiting class, announced his return to Ames and the Cyclone program on his Twitter page Saturday.
Grill transferred to UNLV under now-current Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger after the 2019-20 season and was able to start for the Runnin' Rebels.
I can’t wait to be re-united with former teammates and continue to learn and grow as a player and person under Coach TJ and his staff and to play in front of the best fans in the country! #cyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/gxhEjRis0J— Caleb Grill (@caleb_grill0) April 10, 2021
The Wichita, Kansas, native's return comes in the same week Iowa State lost its two leading scorers from a season ago in Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands, both of whom played heavy minutes as leading guards for the Cyclones.
Grill found success at UNLV, averaging 33.2 minutes a game shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3-point range.
Grill's freshman year in Ames saw him average 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game.
