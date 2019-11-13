National Signing Day arrived Wednesday morning for all NCAA Division I college basketball programs and by day's end, Iowa State found itself with a top-20 recruiting class for the second time in the last three seasons.
Iowa State's class is ranked as the No.14 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports Composite Average. Headed by four-star forward Xavier Foster, it is the second highest rated recruiting class since 2018. Foster announced his decision to play for the Cyclones at a Monday morning press conference in his high school gym.
Now two days later, he is officially a Cyclone.
Foster is ranked as the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, as well as the No. 10 center, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Oskaloosa, Iowa, native chose Iowa State over the University of Iowa in his highly anticipated decision Monday morning.
Now, Foster will look to fill in on the roster with forwards such as Solomon Young and George Conditt expected to return next season.
His future head coach, Steve Prohm had nothing but praise and excitement to offer about the 7-foot player.
Prohm made note of Foster's size and ability to stretch the floor for the Cyclones.
"He's a guy that it is going to come in on campus and do some great things for us," Prohm said.
Dudley Blackwell will join Foster as another forward in the Cyclones' 2020 class. Blackwell is the No. 126 overall prospect according to 247Sports.
Blackwell, a 6-foot-6-inch forward, averaged 15.8 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists at Somerset Academy Charter last season.
Prohm said Blackwell has been on the Cyclones' radar for close to two years.
Prohm sees Blackwell bringing a ton of versatility to Iowa State with his size and his ability to play multiple spots on the floor.
"I think the best attribute he brings to the table is the ability to make people better and pass the basketball," Prohm said.
Rounding out the class is three-star guard Jaden Walker and four-star small forward Darlinstone Dubar.
Walker, the Lawrenceville, Georgia native, is ranked as a three-star signee by 247Sports. ESPN100 has Walker ranked as a four-star pick up.
As a junior, Walker earned Region 6 AAAAAAA All-Region Honors and led his high school team to a 24-6 record.
Walker reminds Prohm of Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State's current starting point guard. Prohm said he sees the similarities between the two in how they both pass the ball and can play the one spot efficiently.
The final addition to the 2020 class is Dubar.
Dubar announced his intent to sign with Iowa State in early November, after Walker and Blackwell.
The Charolette, North Carolina, native averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in the 11 games he appeared in during this summer in the Under Armor AAU circuit.
