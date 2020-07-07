The 13th annual American Cancer Society Iowa Coaches vs. Cancer Gala will now be taken place virtually due to COVID-19.
The event, which was supposed to take place in May in Des Moines, will be livestreamed 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The gala will involve the four Iowa men's basketball coaches: Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm, University of Iowa Head Coach Fran McCaffery, University of Northern Iowa Head Coach Ben Jacobson and Drake University Head Coach Darian DeVries.
Ray Cole will be the host and ESPN sports analyst and cancer survivor Holly Rowe will also be in attendance.
"It's very unique to have all four coaches come together like that," Prohm said. "I think Iowa is unique in that standpoint... to bring awareness, to raise funds... We have a platform to help change and we need to do that and we have to use that in all different areas and fighting cancer is another one and an area that needs our constant addressing, you know constant fundraising to where we can continue to find ways to find a cure."
Since 2007, the Coaches vs. Cancer Gala has raised over $4.1 million.
The auction is now live for people to bid on auction items.
"I still think we can still bring the awareness and still raise the funding that we need to," Prohm said.
