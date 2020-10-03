The Iowa State Men’s golf team competed in day two of the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Saturday.
The Cyclones were hot in the first round of the second day, going head-to-head with six West Virginia Mountaineer golfers. Iowa State dominated the Mountaineers, winning the match 4-2-0.
Senior Tripp Kinney stayed on top of his Mountaineer opponent throughout the whole round. Kinney was ahead on every hole, except the three holes in the back nine where they tied.
In the second round of day two, the Cyclones faced TCU and lost. Iowa State lost to the Horned Frogs 4-2-0.
Junior Frank Lindwall, despite the Cyclone loss, had a consistent match play against TCU's Chris Berzina. Lindwall and Berzina tied the first hole, but Lindwall pulled ahead of Berzina, gaining the Cyclones five points.
The Cyclones will compete in the 3rd day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Sunday.
