Iowa State men's golf began round one of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Sunday sitting in ninth place.
The Cyclones finished round one behind the Oklahoma Sooners, with a five-player score of 313. The Cyclones competed with five of their players in the tournament, a new tournament format for the Cyclones this fall.
Junior Lachlan Barker tied for 13th place at the end of round one, along with nine other opponents. Barker found success in the back nine, with three birdies, shooting 1-under-par and the lowest nine-hole and overall score for the Cyclones.
Behind Barker was freshman Lukas Pany, who showed out for the Cyclones in day one. His consistency was prevalent in the round, shooting a 40 on the front and then shooting a 38 on the back, finishing with a score of 78. Pany is tied for 33rd place going into day two.
The only senior competing for the Cyclones at the tournament was Tripp Kinney, who shot a 37 on the front nine and finished the round with a 79. Kinney had a hard time bouncing back on the last few holes, with a triple bogey on the 15th hole.
Freshman Brock Barnhart was right behind Kinney after the first nine, as he was two over going into the 10th hole. On the back nine, Barnhart had two double bogeys putting him seven over after the 13th hole. Barnhart finished round one with a score of 81.
Junior Frank Lindwall sits tied for 70th place, having a solid front nine, shooting two over. Lindwall finished the first round with an 84.
The Cyclones will begin round two Monday.
